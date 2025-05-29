Deutsche Bank AG Buys 3,522 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,494.05. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

