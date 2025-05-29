Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Huntington National Bank grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,772.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,790.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,866.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,666.22 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

