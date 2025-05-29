Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 18,865 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 296.16, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $609.51 million, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.95. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

