Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immatics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Immatics Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $624.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 7,192,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after acquiring an additional 917,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,677,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

