Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Immunocore Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.45. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunocore

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 807,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. This represents a 60.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

