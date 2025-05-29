Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Diana Shipping worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,477,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.34 million, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

