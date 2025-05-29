Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) Critical Review

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digihost Technology and Bit Origin”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $42.15 million 1.18 -$21.89 million ($0.54) -2.53 Bit Origin $2.89 million 0.45 -$17.53 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Bit Origin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digihost Technology.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digihost Technology and Bit Origin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -41.33% -36.00% -25.95% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.68, suggesting that its share price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Bit Origin on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

