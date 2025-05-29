DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. DLocal has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.52 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,144,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DLocal by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,613,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 1,360,183 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,099,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 860,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,054,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 152,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

