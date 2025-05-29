Dominic Paul Sells 3,206 Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Paul sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,790 ($37.59), for a total transaction of £89,447.40 ($120,500.34).

Whitbread Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,838.42 ($38.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,619.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,750.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($30.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,352 ($45.16).

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX 194.60 ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitbread announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.85) to GBX 3,300 ($44.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,860 ($38.53).

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

