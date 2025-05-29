Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 198,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 194,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,373,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,841,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,201,000 after acquiring an additional 79,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 375,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $71.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $595,518.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,495.44. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFIN

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.