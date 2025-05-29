Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the April 30th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 2.9%

DFLI opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.41.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 56.80% and a negative return on equity of 251.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFLI shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Dragonfly Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.