Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $279.00 to $230.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Eagle Materials traded as low as $206.57 and last traded at $207.44. 267,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 338,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.04.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.39 and its 200 day moving average is $245.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

