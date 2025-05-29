EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Bank of America

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EH. Daiwa America raised shares of EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EHang in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

NASDAQ EH opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. EHang has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in EHang by 585.4% in the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 759,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 648,412 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 517.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 684,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 573,248 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $8,162,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $3,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

