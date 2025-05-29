EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $15.78. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. EHang shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 1,154,239 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EH. Daiwa America raised EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.40 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in EHang by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EHang by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,809,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

