Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – May 27th

Tesla, Navitas Semiconductor, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, and support of electric vehicles and related technologies—ranging from pure-play EV automakers to battery producers and charging infrastructure providers. Investors buy and trade these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of electric transportation as it displaces internal-combustion engines. Major names in this space include Tesla, NIO, BYD and Rivian, along with battery suppliers like CATL and charging network operators such as ChargePoint. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $21.66 on Tuesday, reaching $361.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,389,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,386,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.38. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NVTS stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 181,147,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,923. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,829,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,264,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

