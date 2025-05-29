Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.20. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $51.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAC. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAC

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.