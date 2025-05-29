Envista (NYSE:NVST) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

Get Envista alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVST. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Envista from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on Envista in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Envista

Envista Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NVST stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. Envista has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 956.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 568,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 76,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 39.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 177,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Envista by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.