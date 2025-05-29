Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBKDY. Citigroup lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

EBKDY opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

