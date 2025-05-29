Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $182.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.41.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 22.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,932,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,718,000 after acquiring an additional 205,531 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP now owns 99,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,227 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

