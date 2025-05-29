First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 110,923 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 133,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,099 shares of company stock valued at $247,751. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $34.91 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.