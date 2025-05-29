First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Position Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 159.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,169 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,095,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 440,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,075.92. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at $634,880.08. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $964.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $282.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

