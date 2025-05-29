FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:FE opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 94.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

