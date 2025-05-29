Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Unloaded Sen. John W. Hickenlooper

Senator John W. Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) recently sold shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). In a filing disclosed on May 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $250,001 and $500,000 in Formula One Group stock on May 9th.

Senator John W. Hickenlooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 5/9/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on 4/25/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 3/18/2025.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 0.33. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $102.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Formula One Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $4,730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,449.20. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $2,370,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Colorado. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hickenlooper (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Colorado. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Hickenlooper also ran for election for President of the United States. He did not appear on the ballot for the Democratic convention on August 18, 2020. Hickenlooper was the 42nd governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election in 2018. On March 4, 2019, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for president of the United States. On August 15, 2019, Hickenlooper suspended his presidential campaign. Hickenlooper previously served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011, during which time the city hosted the 2008 Democratic National Convention. John Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania. Hickenlooper earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University in 1974 and 1980, respectively. His career experience includes working with Buckhorn Petroleum and founding a brewpub.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

