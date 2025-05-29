Francis Salway Acquires 275,000 Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Stock

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) insider Francis Salway bought 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £203,500 ($274,147.92).

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Price Performance

Shares of LON PCTN opened at GBX 76.90 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £416.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.94. Picton Property Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 59.54 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.80 ($1.05).

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Picton Property Income had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Analysts forecast that Picton Property Income Limited will post 4.2620137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Picton Property Income

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £718 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2024).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.