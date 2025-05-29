Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) versus Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Head to Head Review

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $10.06 million 0.56 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.66 Black Diamond Therapeutics $70.00 million 1.62 -$82.44 million $0.06 33.17

Analyst Ratings

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 633.67%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -68.08% -49.65%

Volatility and Risk

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma. It is also developing BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF alterations in solid tumors that is in phase 1 clinical trial. In addition, the company is developing BDTX-4876, a MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic FGFR2/3 mutations with selectivity versus FGFR1/4, which is in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

