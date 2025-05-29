Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lowered to Hold Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Freshpet from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 1.85. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $164.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 734.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.