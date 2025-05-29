Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.01. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FYBR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

