FTAI Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,382 call options on the company. This is an increase of 485% compared to the average volume of 407 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,537,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after buying an additional 730,895 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after buying an additional 1,452,567 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,807,000 after buying an additional 778,376 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 820.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after buying an additional 4,248,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 1,780.5% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 3,393,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $719.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.70.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.23. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.84 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

