Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.79. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 286,710 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 4.38.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 11.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 124,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,899,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

