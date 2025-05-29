Globus Medical’s (GMED) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.7%

Globus Medical stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

