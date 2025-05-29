Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the April 30th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

GPIQ stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $630.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3883 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

