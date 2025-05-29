Graham Lyon Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) Stock

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) insider Graham Lyon bought 2,000,000 shares of Sound Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,943.28).

Get Sound Energy alerts:

Graham Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Graham Lyon bought 2,945,296 shares of Sound Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,452.96 ($39,677.97).

Sound Energy Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Sound Energy stock opened at GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Sound Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.30 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £15.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.77.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy ( LON:SOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (6.28) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.