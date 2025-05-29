Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Shares Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 1,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.