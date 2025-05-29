Head-To-Head Comparison: Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) vs. Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Information Services Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.22, meaning that its stock price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 1 1 1 3.00 Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Information Services Group and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Information Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and Ryvyl”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $242.90 million 0.93 $6.15 million $0.15 31.20 Ryvyl $54.36 million 0.10 -$53.10 million ($8.52) -0.07

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group -1.20% 4.43% 1.83% Ryvyl -78.67% -114.73% -13.60%

Summary

Information Services Group beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.