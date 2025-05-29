Head to Head Contrast: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VeriSign and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 2 1 3.33 Rigetti Computing 0 0 5 0 3.00

VeriSign presently has a consensus target price of $267.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Given VeriSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 50.47% -43.01% 51.54% Rigetti Computing -509.58% -51.56% -37.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares VeriSign and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.9% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VeriSign and Rigetti Computing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.58 billion 16.04 $785.70 million $8.18 32.90 Rigetti Computing $9.21 million 446.36 -$75.11 million ($0.70) -20.23

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VeriSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

VeriSign has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VeriSign beats Rigetti Computing on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It operates directory for .name and .cc; and back-end systems for .edu, domain names. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

