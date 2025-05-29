Head to Head Review: Crane (NYSE:CR) vs. Harmonic Drive Systems (OTCMKTS:HSYDF)

Harmonic Drive Systems (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) and Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Get Harmonic Drive Systems alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic Drive Systems and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic Drive Systems N/A N/A N/A Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic Drive Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crane $2.18 billion 4.54 $401.10 million $5.77 29.81

This table compares Harmonic Drive Systems and Crane”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Harmonic Drive Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harmonic Drive Systems and Crane, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic Drive Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Crane 0 1 4 0 2.80

Crane has a consensus price target of $178.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Crane’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Harmonic Drive Systems.

Summary

Crane beats Harmonic Drive Systems on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic Drive Systems

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series. Its products are used in industrial robots, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and other systems. Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.