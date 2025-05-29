Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 348,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,363.31. This trade represents a 6.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

