Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 50,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,274,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,508 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 75,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

