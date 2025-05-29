Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HRL. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of HRL stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,241,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 268,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,843,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,041,000 after buying an additional 533,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,459,000 after buying an additional 98,442 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,072,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,500,000 after acquiring an additional 413,669 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,488,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,810,000 after acquiring an additional 261,742 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.