Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $150.31 and last traded at $141.44. 29,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 151,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.61.

Specifically, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,087.04. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 9.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average is $134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $904,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 174.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,079,000 after buying an additional 719,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

