IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of IES by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IES by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 588.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of IESC opened at $252.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.11 and its 200-day moving average is $221.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.57. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.55 and a 12-month high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

