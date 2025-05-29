Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $6.52 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.52.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Infinera Price Performance

INFN opened at $6.64 on Monday. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

