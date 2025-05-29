Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.