Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

5/28/2025 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $14.20. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2025 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services was downgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2025 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.50 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $12.80. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $30.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $3.17 dividend. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 74.24%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

