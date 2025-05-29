iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. M Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

