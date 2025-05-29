J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

