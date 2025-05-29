Jefferies Financial Group Increases Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $8.50

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s previous close.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after buying an additional 3,656,056 shares during the period. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,403,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,970,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,574,000 after purchasing an additional 260,306 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,537,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.