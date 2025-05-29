Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.37.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:X opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 57.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

