JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CureVac from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

CureVac Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CureVac has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $996.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 million. CureVac had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 20.72%. Research analysts forecast that CureVac will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CureVac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CureVac by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

