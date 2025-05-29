Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 29.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 29.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.89. 50,613,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 12,258,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Specifically, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota acquired 49,701,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000,003.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,573,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,545,313.63. The trade was a 68.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.34.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

